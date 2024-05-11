MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

MLTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.46.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $264,918.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,814 shares in the company, valued at $166,709,474.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,770.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $264,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,709,474.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

