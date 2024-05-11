Morgan Stanley Boosts GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $63.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFS. HSBC lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,451,821,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after acquiring an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,240,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,750,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,351,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

