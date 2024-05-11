Morgan Stanley Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $24.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IART. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of IART stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,340,000 after buying an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 238,816 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

