MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth $4,960,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in MSA Safety by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 227,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,944,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 233,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,396,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,481,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.43 and a 12-month high of $196.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In other news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,912.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.75, for a total transaction of $761,389.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock worth $3,056,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

