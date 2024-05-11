M&T Bank Corp Boosts Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 118.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 804,488 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 293,250 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 325,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 110,049 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $47.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

