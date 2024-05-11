M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,184 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 17,074.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.92.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

