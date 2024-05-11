M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,359 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Datadog by 41.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 403,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,765,000 after buying an additional 118,310 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Datadog by 26,679.1% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 79,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 15.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $8,451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,223,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 712,530 shares of company stock valued at $91,195,791. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 991.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.