M&T Bank Corp Buys 18,987 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 150.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Affirm by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Affirm Price Performance

Affirm stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.