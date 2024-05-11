M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $156.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $156.14.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

