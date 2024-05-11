M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after buying an additional 264,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAX opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $714.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.64. Patria Investments Limited has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

