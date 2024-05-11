M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 252,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Down 0.6 %

BAP opened at $174.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.02. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $9.4084 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.73.

Get Our Latest Report on Credicorp

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.