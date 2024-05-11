M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $393,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,663,000. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.16.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

