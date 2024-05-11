M&T Bank Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,910 shares of company stock worth $2,159,602 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

