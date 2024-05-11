M&T Bank Corp Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after buying an additional 18,180,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after buying an additional 4,044,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,270,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,363 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,912,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after buying an additional 2,916,407 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCG

PG&E Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.