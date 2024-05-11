M&T Bank Corp Has $1.61 Million Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 134.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,000 over the last ninety days. 48.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.