M&T Bank Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.27. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

