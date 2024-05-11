M&T Bank Corp Has $1.64 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 150,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,476 shares of company stock valued at $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares valued at $2,212,078. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

