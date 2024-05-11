M&T Bank Corp Has $1.67 Million Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,671 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $682,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 517.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $111.95.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

