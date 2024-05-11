M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 119.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Roku by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Roku by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $57.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,835 in the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

