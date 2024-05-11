M&T Bank Corp Lowers Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

