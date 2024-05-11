M&T Bank Corp Purchases 459 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Regency Centers by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

