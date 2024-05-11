M&T Bank Corp Purchases 674 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% during the third quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after buying an additional 582,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,235,000 after buying an additional 276,506 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after acquiring an additional 218,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Valvoline by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,891,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $45.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.