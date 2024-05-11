M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 309,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 86,933 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 212,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,055,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN opened at $101.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Insider Transactions at Eastman Chemical

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

