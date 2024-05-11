M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,288 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 13.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.