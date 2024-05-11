M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,345 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 101.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 718,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,625,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 224,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $39.57 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.75%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

