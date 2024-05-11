M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,788 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Azenta by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Azenta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $51.60 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $59.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZTA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Azenta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

