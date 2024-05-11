M&T Bank Corp Sells 239 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,962 shares of company stock worth $1,489,112. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $256.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $309.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.