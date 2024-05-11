M&T Bank Corp Sells 25,333 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,333 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after buying an additional 1,148,338 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,426,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,805 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 30,771 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,561,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE CWAN opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.55 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

