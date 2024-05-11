M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,587 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.47 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

