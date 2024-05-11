M&T Bank Corp Sells 306 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %
DPZ opened at $518.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.58 and its 200-day moving average is $430.37. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.