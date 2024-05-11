M&T Bank Corp Sells 306 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.19.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.3 %

DPZ opened at $518.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.58 and its 200-day moving average is $430.37. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.