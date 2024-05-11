M&T Bank Corp Sells 47,184 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,184 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,970,712.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,726,585 shares of company stock worth $45,495,640 in the last three months. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.