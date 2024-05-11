M&T Bank Corp Sells 792 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $5,206,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

