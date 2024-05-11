M&T Bank Corp Sells 981 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after acquiring an additional 117,499 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $12.76 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.62%.
Leggett & Platt Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
