M&T Bank Corp Sells 981 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,983,000 after acquiring an additional 117,499 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 145,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,636,000 after acquiring an additional 786,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,699,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,186,000 after acquiring an additional 532,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leggett & Platt news, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $12.76 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.