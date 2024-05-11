M&T Bank Corp Takes $1.36 Million Position in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Separately, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 81,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VTMX opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.92.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.92. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 182.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.1832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Profile

(Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.