Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Murphy USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Murphy USA Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $435.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $268.69 and a 1-year high of $435.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $414.93 and a 200-day moving average of $386.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 2.43%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total transaction of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total value of $627,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

