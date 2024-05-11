Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.92

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 103568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 96.5% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

