Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after buying an additional 1,223,446 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,473,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 219,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,680,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,315,000 after acquiring an additional 89,330 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.