National Bank Financial Comments on Enerflex Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.21). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of C$782.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$788.63 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Enerflex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.94.

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.92. The stock has a market cap of C$836.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.82. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$11.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

