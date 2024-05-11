National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 32,861 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,576 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,861 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,599,210 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,465,000 after acquiring an additional 460,480 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $179,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,748,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,606,555 shares of the airline’s stock worth $75,277,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

