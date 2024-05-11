National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 61,955 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.