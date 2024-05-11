National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2,601.7% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

