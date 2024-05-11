National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 267.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,255 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total value of $225,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,424,056. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of THC opened at $127.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

