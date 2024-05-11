National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,425 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,675,000 after acquiring an additional 41,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,308,000 after purchasing an additional 393,116 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,671,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,690 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.2% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,118,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,409,000 after purchasing an additional 210,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $153.65 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day moving average is $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,020 shares of company stock worth $11,533,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.