National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 412,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OWL. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,997,000. Advent International L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 68.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,983,000 after buying an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

