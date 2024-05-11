National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.05% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth $116,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,143,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $62,351,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 71,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $24,794,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIO

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.55.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.