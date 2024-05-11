National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,128 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ameren by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 284,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after buying an additional 49,864 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1,014.8% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 116,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 106,370 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $89.94.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.90.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

