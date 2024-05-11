National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,048 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Graco by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Graco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 147,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 28,589 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Graco by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $83.57 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 5,036 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $464,772.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,097.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

