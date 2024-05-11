National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dover by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,390,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,522,000 after acquiring an additional 226,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,724,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after buying an additional 89,774 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after buying an additional 879,533 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,068,000 after buying an additional 133,241 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 992,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,457,000 after buying an additional 34,207 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $185.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.27. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $186.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

