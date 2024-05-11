National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock worth $17,711,492. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day moving average is $87.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.42 and a 12 month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

