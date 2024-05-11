National Bank of Canada FI Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

